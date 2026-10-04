Greens plunged into antisemitism crisis after members resoundingly back ‘Zionism is racism’ motion

Hardline version of the overall Zionism is racism motion passed by 1,022 votes to 813.

Green Party members have passed a hardline version of the controversial “Zionism is racism” motion at their conference in Brighton, after resoundingly rejecting an amendment aimed at safeguarding Jewish supporters.

A hardline version of the overall Zionism is racism passed by 1,022 votes to 813.

Green Party member Greg Hadfield told journalists the result was greeted with “tears of joy” by supporters.

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In a significant setback for leader Zack Polanski’s efforts to soften the party’s anti-Zionist stance, delegates voted down an amendment designed to protect Jewish members from being targeted.

That amendment, No.3. was defeated by 684 to 1,026 votes at the party’s conference on Sunday.

Amendment three was intended to shield Jewish members attending self-declared “Zionist” organisations—including synagogues and prayer groups—from accusations of racism.

Its defeat has raised concerns among Jewish Greens about potential internal disciplinary action for those participating in such religious activities.

By endorsing the overall motion, the Green Party becomes one of the only Western political parties to officially adopt an anti-Zionist position.

The motion defines Zionism as an ideology supporting “an ethno nationalist Jewish state” and shifts the party’s platform to advocate for a “single democratic Palestinian state in all of historic Palestine.”

This marks a sharp departure from previous Green Party policy, which suggested that the ultimate decision on a peaceful solution in the region rests with both Israelis and Palestinians.

Members backed the motion that declares the Greens to be an “anti-Zionist party” and sets into its policy that Zionism, the movement to develop and protect a Jewish state in Israel, will be “treated as any other form of racism”. The motion passed by 1,022 votes, with 813 against. A Green Party spokesperson said: “This has been a serious and deeply felt debate within our membership. Our members value the ability to bring forward and decide party policy, and conference has now made its decision.“ “The Green Party is an anti-racist party and has consistently opposed the illegal occupation of both Palestinian and Syrian land, called for an end to arms sales to the Israeli government and spoken out fearlessly about the devastating situation in Gaza and the West Bank. Those positions remain central to our approach. So too does our deeply-held commitment to equality, justice and human rights for all, and opposition to racism in all its forms.”

Sam Alston, a Jewish member of the Oxford Greens, warned the conference that, without the amendment, the motion risked subjecting members to internal disciplinary procedures simply for attending synagogues that self-identify as Zionist. He cautioned this would amount to “indirect religious discrimination.”However, opponents of the amendment argued that the party already has robust internal procedures in place to protect Jewish members. The result has plunged the Green Party even deeper into controversy over antisemitism. Jewish News understands that some members of the Jewish Green group are now considering resigning in protest. Elise Benjamin, of the Jewish Greens, told Jewish News: “As a proudly Jewish member, I’ve been in this party for 38 years, held national roles, local roles. We’ve gone from 2021, where I got a standing ovation for proposing internal guidance on antisemitism, to a point where over 1,000 members just voted not to protect Jews.” Asked about the possible impact on leader Polanski, she added: “He should be worried. Yeah. He should be very worried.” After the result of declared Greens 4 Palestine activists chanted “Zionists not welcome here” inside the venue. Greens celebrate passing of Zionism is racism motion at conference pic.twitter.com/RYT06ZUpKC — lee harpin (@lmharpin) October 4, 2026 The Greens leader was not in Brighton on Sunday to hear the result declared, choosing to campaign in London ahead of Thursday’s by-election.

Despite recently declaring himself anti-Zionist at a hustings ahead of this week’s Holborn and St Pancras by-election, Polanski had hoped to secure amendments both safeguarding Jewish members and avoiding an explicit call for a one-state solution. Both were rejected by members.

Former Green leaders Caroline Lucas and Adrian Ramsay had also opposed the main motion, while deputy leader Mothin Ali was a firm supporter—a position that may boost his own leadership ambitions after this result.

In a statement, five Green MPs – Ellie Chowns, Adrian Ramsay, Siân Berry, Carla Denyer and Hannah Spencer – issued a joint statement insisting that there is “no conflict between supporting the rights of Palestinians and the rights of Jewish people”.

It will be seen as an attempt to disassociate themselves from the ‘Zionism is racism’ motion their conference has just passed.

Observers from the wider European Greens movement present at the Brighton Centre were said to be “deeply concerned” by the proceedings.

In a further blow to Polanski’s authority, another amendment—intended to soften the language of the motion so as not to lecture Palestinians on their future—was also defeated.

The Greens For Palestine group, which led the campaign to pass the “Zionism is racism” motion, instructed supporters not to back the amendment on softening the language, while telling members to vote according to conscience on the safeguarding Jews amendment.

On Sunday afternoon, Green Party members were set to return to the conference floor to hear the result of the overall vote on the motion equating Zionism with racism, which was certain to pass.

In a statement after the result was announced Progressive Judaism said: “The Movement for Progressive Judaism condemns the Green Party’s adoption of the motion ‘Zionism is Racism’. The motion is antisemitic in its formulation and intention. By adopting it, the Green Party has made antisemitism party policy and become a racist party.

“Jewish self-determination is a right. Declaring it racist is an attack on Jews. The Green Party has chosen to brand Jews who hold this belief as racists and make their equal participation in the party conditional on renouncing it.

“The Green Party would not presume to tell other minorities what their identity means and then use that definition to exclude them. Jews are entitled to the same respect. The party cannot impose its own meaning on a central part of Jewish identity, declare it racist and demand that Jews renounce it.

“Zionism is deeply rooted in the lives of many British Jews, in our synagogues, youth movements, education and family relationships. These are parts of Jewish life, and treating them as grounds for suspicion, investigation or exclusion is antisemitic discrimination.”

They also called for the Greens to reverse the policy.

In the statement, the Israeli foreign ministry said: “The shocking resolution adopted today legitimises armed struggle, calls for a Palestinian state ‘from the river to the sea’ – meaning the destruction of the State of Israel – and labels as “racist” the aspiration of the Jewish people for self-determination.

“This goes far beyond the boundaries of legitimate political debate. As long as this resolution remains in place, it will stand as a stain on the history of the United Kingdom.”