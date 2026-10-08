Israeli Arab Muslim teenager’s defiant message at 7 October vigil

Lourd Atia joined prominent activists and hostage families at South Hampstead Synagogue to mark the third anniversary of the Hamas attacks

An Israeli Arab Muslim teenager spoke of her determination to fight global anti-Israel attitudes and antisemitism at a packed London synagogue on the third anniversary of Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel.

Lourd Atia was among the speakers at a vigil organised by Stop The Hate at South Hampstead Synagogue on Wednesday evening, which brought together prominent activists, campaigners and relatives of hostages.

Having grown up in “Jerusalem, surrounded by a Jewish religious society”, Atia spoke of her personal sense of shame as news broke of the 7 October attacks in 2023.

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She told the congregation of her determination to “fight the advocacy war that is going on right now around the world”, speaking out against rising antisemitism and hostility towards Israel.

The 90-minute ceremony featured a lineup of speakers, many non-Jewish, drawn from the front lines of prominent activism and campaigning, with several having flown in from Israel.

The occasion marked the unimaginable loss and trauma that 7 October heralded, while also carrying messages of hope and belief in the future.

On the shul’s bimah, adorned with the Israeli flag, South Hampstead’s emeritus minister Rabbi Shlomo Levin opened proceedings with words of welcome.

Arriving straight from having spoken outside Downing Street earlier that evening, Sharone Lifshcitz spoke of her father Oded’s heroism.

Oded, who was taken hostage by Hamas on 7 October 2023, died while held captive in Gaza. He was 83 when abducted.

Liftschitz reflected on the significance of this year’s anniversary, the first that many freed hostages were able to mark outside captivity.

Another prominent Israeli to speak was Yoseph Haddad, an Arab Christian activist.

Haddad spoke passionately of his reaction to the IDF’s 45-minute film documenting the atrocities of 7 October and his burning desire to free Israel from its continued threats of terror.

Former British Army commander Colonel Richard Kemp spoke of Israel’s military achievements across seven fronts since the devastation and destruction of 7 October.

At times drawing on Winston Churchill, Kemp said: “There’s a lot of fighting to go, but things are looking extremely promising for Israel.”

He ended his speech with words of encouragement and hope.

“We can honour our brothers and sisters who were murdered, raped, tortured and kidnapped on 7 October. We can follow Israel’s example. We can each do what we can to stand up for the state of Israel, for the wonderful Jewish community here in the UK, and for all civilised people who are fighting the same fight that Israel and the Jews are fighting.”

The evening also featured speeches from members of London’s Israeli Embassy team, including its defence attaché, whose identity was not disclosed, alongside musical contributions from singers Pini Brown, Aliana and Brady Isaacs Pearce.

The vigil brought together remembrance of those murdered and taken hostage on 7 October with messages of hope for Israel’s future.