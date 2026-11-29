Israeli President Isaac Herzog has called on the prosecutors in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s criminal trial and the prime minister’s lawyers to “engage in dialogue under the auspices of the President’s Residence, with the aim of reaching agreements and bringing the trial to an end.”

In a statement, Herzog proposed “holding substantive and in-depth dialogue, with open hearts and a genuine willingness, in order to reach agreements.”

His comments come following comments last week by presiding Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman, who said the likelihood of reaching convictions against Netanyahu in three long-running criminal cases for bribery, fraud and breach of trust was low. She called on prosecutors to consider dropping one of the cases and reconsider the charges in another alleging he ​granted favors in exchange for positive media coverage.

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Netanyahu, who has denied wrongdoing in all three cases, called the court’s recommendation a “ray ​of ⁠light for truth and justice.”

“Who will give us back those years? 10 years of suffering for dozens of my associates, who were humiliated and interrogated using criminal methods, many of whose lives were ruined just to get them to give false testimony against me,” Netanyahu said in a televised statement from the Knesset last week.

Responding to the Herzog on Sunday, Netanyahu’s defense team — Amit Hadad, Israel Wolnerman and Noa Milstein — said they would attend a meeting at the president’s residence.

“In light of the judge’s comments, there is no doubt that the trial must be concluded as early as possible,” they wrote in a statement.

The attorney general’s office also said prosecutors were willing to engage in dialogue with Netanyahu’s defense and that they would do so after “a review of all the court’s comments, through an orderly and expedited process with the prosecution team.”

Several months ago, Herzog called on the sides to engage in such dialogue but, his statement said, Netanyahu’s attorneys at that time did not respond.