The leader of the Israeli-Arab Ra’am party is set to publicly describe Hamas as a terrorist organisation, a step which could potentially leave him open to assassination by the group.

In a statement reported on by Israel’s Channel 12 News, Mansour Abbas said that an interview with the channel would be broadcast on Saturday night, and that in it he would “address the definition of Hamas.”

In a trailer for the interview, the Channel 12 journalist Dana Weiss asks Abbas: “Have you reconciled yourself to the possibility that this step you’re taking could cost you your life?” Abbas answers: “I’ve reconciled myself to it.”

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He party leader also asked that “attention be solely focused on what I said in the interview rather than other statements attributed to me.”

While Abbas has previously condemned acts of terror, he has previously refrained from describing Hamas itself as terror group.

Acknowledgement that Hamas is a terrorist organisation is a key point that Gadi Eisenkot, the leader of the Yashar party, set out as a precondition for any party looking to join a new government coalition. Eisenkot has just nine days left to try and form a coalition government, after being the first to be tasked with such an attempt by Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Failure to form such a coalition government within that time limit could lead to President Herzog approaching Benjamin Netanyahu and offering him the opportunity to try and form a government in turn.

Netanyahu’s Likud party described Abbas’s upcoming Hamas statement as a “charade…a performance scripted by the left-wing bloc”, going on to warn that Abbas would say anything to help “the Left” form a government.

“Abbas is the chairman of the Islamic Movement, an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, which adheres to the principle that lying to ‘infidels’ is permissible in order to defeat them,” Likud said, while Itamar Ben Gvir, leader of the far right “Jewish Power” party, said that Abbas “is familiar with ‘taqiyya’…lying being permissible for the sake of destroying the State of Israel.”

The actual concept of Taqiyya, as described by early Shia Islamic scholars, refers to Muslims being permitted to hide their faith under certain circumstances when faced by severe external threats. In recent years, the concept has been falsely described by those hostile to Islam as something which allows Muslims to engage in deliberate deception of non-Muslims in order to carry out a broader long-term plan of domination.

Abbas and the Ra’am party previously served as part of Israel’s 2021-2022 coalition government, becoming the first Arab party to have joined a governing coalition in Israel since 1977.

Ra’am won 8 seats in the Knesset election held last month. It also fielded Yoav Segalovitz, a former senior Israeli police