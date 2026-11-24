A Palestinian student has been charged with planning a terror attack on the Temple Mount designed to kill Jews visiting the Holy site.

Abdullah Jamjoum, 22, was arrested earlier this month, on suspicion of planning an attack with a fellow Al Quds university pharmacology student, Muhammad Shalbi, who was arrested in August. Jamjoum is understood to have worked as a pharmacy assistant at Clalit Health Services pharmacies in the Israeli capital.

The indictment, published by prosecutors on Monday, alleged that Jamjoum and Shalbi had met at a mosque in the Beit Hanina neighbourhood of East Jerusalem three years ago, where they had been radicalised by a preacher who called for suicide attacks to be carried out against Jews.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The indictment further accused the East Jerusalem inhabitants of discussing the chemicals necessary to produce an explosive device, followed by a trip to Ramallah during which the necessary ingredients were purchased. It accused Jamjoum of having downloaded books on bomb-making and poison production, in order to aid in his design “to kill as many Jews and heretics as possible” on the Temple Mount.

The Temple Mount is the holiest site in Judaism. Many strictly orthodox Jews do not ascend onto the Mount itself, believing that parts of it are forbidden to trespass on; they instead pray by the Western Wall of what was once the Temple complex. However, a significant number of religious Zionists believe that they are aware of the areas of the Temple Mount where it is permitted to walk – in recent years there have been an increased number of visits by Jews to the site – which, as the location of the Al Aqsa Mosque, is also the third holiest site in Islam.

The investigation was conducted jointly by the Jerusalem District Police’s Central Unit and the Shin Bet security agency.

Jamjoum was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act with a firearm, as well as one count of training or instruction for terrorist purposes, facing a potential prison sentence of 21 years for the combined counts.