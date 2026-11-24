Palestinian student charged with planning Temple Mount terror attack on Jews
Abdullah Jamjoum, 22, was reportedly radicalised at an East Jerusalem mosque
A Palestinian student has been charged with planning a terror attack on the Temple Mount designed to kill Jews visiting the Holy site.
Abdullah Jamjoum, 22, was arrested earlier this month, on suspicion of planning an attack with a fellow Al Quds university pharmacology student, Muhammad Shalbi, who was arrested in August. Jamjoum is understood to have worked as a pharmacy assistant at Clalit Health Services pharmacies in the Israeli capital.
The indictment, published by prosecutors on Monday, alleged that Jamjoum and Shalbi had met at a mosque in the Beit Hanina neighbourhood of East Jerusalem three years ago, where they had been radicalised by a preacher who called for suicide attacks to be carried out against Jews.
The indictment further accused the East Jerusalem inhabitants of discussing the chemicals necessary to produce an explosive device, followed by a trip to Ramallah during which the necessary ingredients were purchased. It accused Jamjoum of having downloaded books on bomb-making and poison production, in order to aid in his design “to kill as many Jews and heretics as possible” on the Temple Mount.
The Temple Mount is the holiest site in Judaism. Many strictly orthodox Jews do not ascend onto the Mount itself, believing that parts of it are forbidden to trespass on; they instead pray by the Western Wall of what was once the Temple complex. However, a significant number of religious Zionists believe that they are aware of the areas of the Temple Mount where it is permitted to walk – in recent years there have been an increased number of visits by Jews to the site – which, as the location of the Al Aqsa Mosque, is also the third holiest site in Islam.
The investigation was conducted jointly by the Jerusalem District Police’s Central Unit and the Shin Bet security agency.
Jamjoum was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act with a firearm, as well as one count of training or instruction for terrorist purposes, facing a potential prison sentence of 21 years for the combined counts.
Keep community journalism free.
Jewish News is free for everyone. No paywall. No barriers. Just trusted journalism for anyone who wants to stay connected to Jewish life in Britain.
If you value that, please support us.
From as little as £5 a month, you can help keep our journalism free and accessible to all.
Every day, we report on the issues that matter to our community. We celebrate achievements, support charities, challenge antisemitism and ensure Jewish voices are heard more widely.
From as little as £5 a month, you can help us continue to:
- Report on the stories shaping Jewish life in the UK and beyond
- Bring our community together through shared stories, events and campaigns
- Celebrate the people, culture and moments that define our community
- Support organisations doing vital work across Jewish Britain
You can make a one-off donation or become a regular supporter. Every contribution helps keep our journalism free, independent and accessible to all.
If everyone who values Jewish News gave a small amount, it would make a real difference to our future.