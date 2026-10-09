Israelis who foiled flydubai hijack attempt receive top bravery award

Six passengers honoured by President Herzog after stopping an armed co-pilot from taking control of a Tel Aviv-bound plane

Six Israelis who helped stop an attempted hijacking of a passenger plane bound for Tel Aviv have received Israel’s highest civilian bravery award.

President Isaac Herzog honoured the group at a ceremony in Jerusalem on Thursday, recognising their actions aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 on 30 September.

The six recipients were Tali Manes, her husband Zvika Manes, Yaniv Hayoun, Dr Shota Musayev, Asaf Rajuan and Or Pardilov.

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They helped prevent an Omani co-pilot from taking control of the aircraft after he allegedly attacked the captain with an axe during the flight from Dubai to Israel.

The suspect, 29-year-old Hamam al-Hammami, was restrained after passengers and crew intervened. Investigators reportedly believe he intended to crash the aircraft into a target in Tel Aviv.

Speaking at the President’s Residence, Herzog praised the six for putting their own lives at risk to protect others.

“The Medal for Civilian Bravery is being awarded to you also because, in the moment of truth, you revealed something much deeper: You revealed the face of the Israeli spirit,” he said.

“A spirit of courage. A spirit of extraordinary resourcefulness. A spirit that says: When there is danger, we act.”

Herzog also called for a full investigation into how the attempted hijacking was able to happen.

“The civilian bravery and resourcefulness demonstrated by the heroes present here cannot overshadow the obligation to obtain full answers. Everyone, all of us, deserves clear and satisfactory answers,” he said.

Herzog also announced that the plane’s Indian captain, Smit Machchhar, would receive the same award once he recovers. Machchhar was injured while fighting off the co-pilot and remains in hospital in the United Arab Emirates. “Once he regains strength, it will be my honour and privilege to award him, on behalf of the people of Israel, the State of Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism,” Herzog said.

The ceremony came amid continuing questions over the suspect’s background, after The Telegraph revealed that Hammami had trained as a pilot in Britain between 2018 and 2019.

The Presidential Medal for Civilian Bravery was established by Herzog following the Hamas attacks of 7 October 2023, in recognition of civilians who risked their lives to save others.

The award is Israel’s highest civilian honour for bravery, with recipients selected following recommendations from a presidential advisory committee.

Israel Bonds was also presented with the Presidential Medal of Honour at Thursday’s ceremony, recognising its contribution to the country’s economy and international financial support.