It’s pickles to the fore this December with Jewish panto lovers spoiled for choice with two pickle-themed seasonal shows to choose from.

Nick Cassenbaum’s hugely popular annual panto is at JW3 and this year’s offering is Dick Whittingberg Gets Into A Pickle, while at the Pleasance Theatre there is the tale of Yankl And The Beanstalk.

Nick’s panto promises to be very traditional (and Jewish) with Dick and his cat Tevye arriving in Victorian London looking for a better life away from the pale settlement, only to find there is a rat who doesn’t want them around. With the help of Bow Bells and Sarah Fritz of Hatton Gardens can they defeat the rat and find a home?

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With songs, puppetry, dancing and a diamond heist, along with a talking cat, it’s very much a family show.

Yankl and the Beanstalk is a panto primarily for the adults, although there are child- friendly matinees. Set in the East End of London in 1890 – the era of strikes and terrible working conditions – two young Jewish best friends, cousins Yankl and Milly, who work in a pickle factory, decide they should go on strike. They go to see the factory owner a giant who lives in Mayfair.

The panto is created by Canadian-born Tamara Micner, who, when she came to London 16 years ago, had her first real experience of panto.

“I found it intriguing. Pantomime was not something I grew up with. Coming to it as an adult, it interested me that it is something so formulaic, with a given tradition, and it made me think what if you took that tradition and changed it,” she says.

Featuring the voice of Michael Rosen as the Giant, it is a “fun, silly, heimische, and very joyful, queer panto.”

Playwright and Yiddish teacher Tamara, who is a member of London’s Yiddish theatre troupe, could not resist sprinkling Yiddish into the script, although she says they are words that will need no translation as the panto follows Yankl and Milly. Armed with a handful of magic beans, and featuring a rousing rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody in Yiddish, and a scandalous amount of camp, they climb a beanstalk to Mayfair, take down the Giant, and seize the means of production.

“The panto was first performed last year, and we had a huge response. It was only on for four days and we had to turn people away so this year we are back with a longer, run, new, and updated, jokes and bigger and even better with a new, all- Jewish, cast performing it,” says Tamara.

Dick Whittingberg Gets Into A Pickle runs 6 December – 3 January at JW3. Tickets at jw3.org.uk

Yankl And The Beanstalk runs 2 – 12 December at Pleasance Theatre. Tickets at pleasance.co.uk