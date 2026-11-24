The 2027 Wingate Prize longlist has been revealed, featuring three works of fiction and nine of non-fiction. Covering a broad spectrum of opinions, style and content, many concern the uncovering of secrets, whether family ones or those hidden in previously classified documents. All throw a light, in some way, on what it means to be Jewish.

Next year marks 50 years since the establishment of the prestigious literary prize in 1977 by the late Harold Hyman Wingate. The prize of £4,000 is awarded to the best book to convey the idea of Jewishness to the general reader.

The 12 longlisted books are:

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The Art of Being a Stranger: A Family Memoir by Karen Bermann (New Jewish Press)

The World Between by Zeeva Bukai (Delphinium Books)

The Revolutionists by Jason Burke (Bodley Head)

Jean by Madeleine Dunnigan (Daunt Books)

Homebound by Portia Elan (Chatto & Windus)

The Traitors Circle by Jonathan Freedland (John Murray)

Ode to Joy by Sophie Herxheimer with Sarah Gavron (Pushkin Press)

Playmakers by Michael Kimmel (WW Norton)

The Nuremberg Women by Natalie Livingstone (John Murray)

Auslander by Michael Moritz (Profile)

The Renoir Girls: A Hidden History of Art, War and Betrayal by Catherine Ostler (Simon & Schuster)

London Falling by Patrick Radden Keeffe (Picador)

Chair of judges Professor Andrew Renton says: “It’s a tall order to read so many books, but the process was such a cumulative pleasure. Shortlisting revealed much about the diverse ways in which Jewishness is articulated today. Sometimes this is front and centre, while elsewhere it’s more occluded.

“By looking at fiction and non-fiction according to the same criteria, the list mines both history and raw contemporary experience to paint a complex picture of Jewish identity.

“Reducing the richness of this longlist into overarching themes is impossible, but what emerges is a constellation of narratives to articulate Jewish experience. From Barbie dolls to plane hijacks. From the unheard women’s voices of history to family tragedy rendered through the journeys of a painted masterpiece. From graphic novels that somehow represent an unrepresentable past to sci-fi fictions proposing an unimaginable Jewish future. Always coming at Jewishness from another angle.”

Also on the panel are writer and comedian Viv Groskop, Rabbi Baroness Julia Neuberger and author Manya Wilkinson.

The shortlist will be announced in mid December and the winner in March 2027.