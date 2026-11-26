We’ve all done it. Written a to do list to remind us of something important. And chances are we’ve subsequently thrown that note away. But playwright and avid note-writer Amy Lever, who has been writing to do lists ever since she was a schoolgirl, has never thrown one of her lists away. And it is these notes that form the storyline of her latest play To Do Lists.

“I’ve been writing them for many years and have every single one stored, either in notebooks or retained in a massive google file,” explains Amy, whose play is at Theatre 503 on Battersea Park Road this week.

But, as Amy discovered, when her father died unexpectedly and this was followed by her grandmother passing away, to do lists are all very well but when an unexpected tragedy strikes, it can have a massive impact on one’s carefully structured life.

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What if, her semi-autobiographical play asks, achieving isn’t everything? Is it possible that making lists can actually stop you living?

To Do Lists is billed as a tactile theatre piece, part YouTube tutorial, part girl-boss- too-close-to-the sun cautionary tale of how heritage, gender, education systems and parental grief can affect one girl’s mission to be the best she can be.

Amy, who studied psychology at Cambridge, wrote her first play, the story of a group of Manchester Jewish high school students coming of age, while at university. The highly acclaimed play won a writing award and led to former child actor Amy being invited to participate in several prestigious playwriting schemes.

Another of her plays, Lost Girl, was inspired by her Jewish Syrian family heritage. Based on a family secret that her grandmother had confided to her, it was staged at Manchester’s Lowry Theatre.

The Stage newspaper says Amy is “a writer to keep an eye on”. She certainly has an impressive theatrical CV. She was named a winner of the Alpine Fellowship Prize for Playwriting (2023), a Channel 4 Writing for TV Awards finalist, selected for Channel 4 x New Writing North Development Scheme and was a part of The Warner Bros Writers Exchange Programme with Warner Bros, The Royal Exchange and Wall to Wall.

In 2025 she was an artist in residence at the Horsfall (Mental Health Arts Charity) and a commissioned playwright with UNESCO’s Manchester City of Literature for a playwriting residency in Nanjing, China.

This year Amy received BFI funding for her debut short film Sweet Nothing as well as later receiving the Roundhouse film fund for her next short, Playing Mermaids. She was also a finalist for the North East Playwriting Prize.

Amy has been commissioned by and has worked closely with Contact Theatre, Manchester International Festival, HOME, Lowry, Sheffield Theatres, Waterside Arts and Manchester Jewish Museum.

To Do Lists is 60-minute-long play, and is both written and performed by Amy. Funny and poignant it has been created alongside the mental health charities The Horsfall and 42nd Street.

To Do Lists runs 30 November – 2 December at Theatre 503. Tickets at theatre503.com