Jewish Care welcomes members to new dementia support centre

Jewish Care has welcomed new members to The Isaacs Day Centre, its fourth day hub for people living with dementia.

Based at the Maurice and Vivienne Wohl Campus in Golders Green and the only Jewish dementia centre in the area, it will enable more people living with dementia and their families to access specialist support close to home.

Chair of The J Isaacs Charitable Trust, Sir Jeremy Isaacs said: “Ensuring that people living with dementia, and those who care for them, have access to high-quality, compassionate support close to home is something we deeply value. We are pleased to partner with Jewish Care on a project that will make such a meaningful difference to so many families.”

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Jewish Care chief executive Daniel Carmel-Brown, added: “We know how challenging a dementia diagnosis can be, not only for the individual but for their loved ones. Being able to offer high-quality, specialist support locally, in a familiar and culturally sensitive setting, will make a real difference to so many families.”

The centre provides activities including exercise sessions, music, reminiscence, arts and crafts, discussion groups, social activities and outings, all aiming to support independence and enable people living with dementia to stay connected and engaged.

Rivka, whose 100-year-old husband, Yitzchak, attended The Isaacs Day Centre on its opening day, said: “Coming to the centre will keep his mind occupied. He was a learned man. It will also give me peace of mind that he has something to do while I’m working.”

Terry, who used to volunteer at Jewish Care’s Sunridge Court care home in Golders Green, joined the centre on its first day. He said: “I was so nervous to come today, but I’m so glad I did because I’m having such a lovely time.”

His wife Corinne added: “The centre will enable him to be with other people and stimulate him. Life has become a lot harder since his diagnosis, so I’m hoping him coming here will help me too.”

Linda brought her husband, Derek, for the first time. “He needs other people and stimulation. He doesn’t just want to see me all day. I know he’ll be in safe hands here, doing things he enjoys,” she explained.

And Norman, whose wife Della, a music teacher for 28 years, added, “If it all works out for Della, coming to the centre will give her an anchor and a routine.”

It will also enable her to keep entertaining others as, on her first day at the centre, she played the piano to fellow members.