Jewish comedian kicked out of writing group for supporting Israel’s right to exist

A Jewish comedian allegedly expelled from a writing group over his support for Israel has condemned the decision as “antisemitic prejudice, pure and simple”.

After attending meetings for six months, Harry Deansway (real name Joshua Rinkoff) claims he was thrown out of the Offbeat Writer’s Group after organiser Ruby Sullivan questioned him about Israel.

According to UK Lawyers for Israel, when Deansway replied that he was “Jewish and a Zionist”, supported Palestinian rights and opposed actions that caused suffering to Palestinian people, Sullivan allegedly replied: “I don’t think there is a place in the Offbeat Writers’ Group for you because of this.”

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The legal advocacy group claims Sullivan told Deansway she was “very strongly pro-Palestine” and that differences in their political views would affect their working relationship.

In messages seen by Jewish News, Deansway explained Zionism meant believing in Jewish self-determination in the Jewish people’s ancestral homeland, while opposing actions causing suffering to Palestinians.

Sullivan replied: “I really can’t align with your beliefs as they support the massacre of an entire population.”

She also said she was preparing an ideological declaration for prospective members, including an “antiapartheid free zone commitment”.

UK Lawyers for Israel added that the dispute also led to the cancellation of a ticketed literary event the comedian had organised for 13 October at Bar Gemišt in Holloway, north London. UKLFI wrote to the bar’s owners, warning that the cancellation could constitute unlawful discrimination. However, in a response dated 10 October, directors Marion Zoelle and Uroš Dezutelj rejected the allegations, insisting their decision was based on changes to the event and a lack of communication, not Deansway’s identity or beliefs.

They said Deansway remained welcome at the bar but refused to reinstate the event and warned that they would defend themselves against allegations they considered unfounded.

Deansway issued the following statement: “In recent years, there has been an increasingly worrying trend of excluding Jewish voices from UK art spaces under the banner of ‘anti-Zionism’. This is antisemitic prejudice, pure and simple. Having attended Offbeat Writers for six months without incident, I was contacted by the organiser Ruby Sullivan, asking if I was pro-Palestine. When I responded that I was Jewish and a Zionist, I was told I could no longer attend unless I signed an anti-apartheid ideological commitment. Ruby then lobbied Bar Gemišt, where I was staging my live night Revisionist Vaudeville to cancel the event because of my political and philosophical beliefs, and they were only too happy to oblige.

“I wrote to Bar Gemišt and to the owner of Rua Coffee, where Offbeat Writers meet, setting out what had happened and asking them to address it. Rua replied that the group is private and not associated with Rua. Bar Gemišt denies any discrimination. Neither has put it right. UK Lawyers for Israel has now written to Ruby and Bar Gemišt.

“By speaking out, I leave myself open to criticism and vilification. Over the last three years, I have already lost friends and work simply for saying that Jewish people have the right to live in their ancestral homeland. But the only way to combat the rise of anti-Semitism is through education – something all parties involved in this incident are in desperate need of. I am confident that taking actions like this, rather than letting bigots and bullies get away scot-free, is how we fight back against the scourge of anti-Semitism in British public life.”

A spokesperson for UKLFI said:“This is McCarthyism dressed up as progressive politics. A Jewish writer has been subjected to an ideological loyalty test and excluded because he believes in Jewish self-determination.

“People are entitled to oppose Zionism, but they cannot lawfully exclude Jews from cultural activities because they refuse to renounce their beliefs. Jewish artists should not have to pass a political purity test to participate in London’s cultural life.”

Jewish News has approached Ruby Sullivan and Bar Gemiš for comment.