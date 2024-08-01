Leading Israeli human rights organisations ‘heartened’ by UK Labour’s new approach

Leaders of several leading Israeli human rights organisations have signed a letter saying they are “heartened” by the new UK Labour government’s move to “reassert its commitment and respect for the international rule of law.

It follows criticism of the direction taken by Keir Starmer’s government in regards to Israel and Palestine, from communal leaders, including an op-ed written by Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg in the Sunday Times.

The letter, also copied to foreign secretary David Lammy and Middle East minister Hamish Falconer, states there is an “indisputable” need for a rules based order to counter the increasingly extremist far-right coalition government in Israel.

Labour has already dropped opposition to the ICC’s application for arrest warrants against Benjamin Netanyahu, along with Hamas leaders, over allegations of war crimes in Gaza.

Funding to UNRWA, to provide humanitarian aid in Gaza has also been restored, while the party has delayed reaching a “complex” decision over the possible suspension of some arms sales to Israel, over fears that have been used in breach of international law in Gaza.

The signatories, who represent groups such as Peace Now, New Israel Fund, Emek Shaveh, and Bimkon: Planners for Planning Rights amongst others, claim that rather the cricising moves by Labour “the democratic camp” in Israel needs all the support it can get from international partners in response to the “extreme, ultra-nationalist government, one which does not respect the rule of law, and has been working to politicise the police, the justice system and the IDF.”

Noting the suffering across the region as result of the Hamas massacres of October 7, “the Letter for Israeli Human Rights and Peace Organisations to UK Jewish Leaders Regarding the New Labour Government in the UK” stressed the need for a “safer, more secure and just reality for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

It adds:”We have been heartened to see the new British government reassert its commitment to, and respect for the international rule of law and its application in relation to Israel-Palestine.

“The need for a rules based order is indisputable. We see the consequences of the collapse of checks and balances internally in Israel, but also in the broader region, costing countless lives.”

Citing the Board president’s call for the UK government to “help end a conflict that has taken far too many lives…” the letter adds:”Accountability and the rule of law are not an obstacle for achieving a better future for Israelis and Palestinians – they are a necessary condition. Promoting these values is therefore a vital interest of Israeli society.”

The letter ends with a call for the diaspora community to “use your voice wisely and strategically to help us.” It adds “we hope we can count on you to be our allies in creating this future.”

The Board president joined Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis in raising concerns about the Labour approach.

Progressive Judaism leaders met this week with the new Labour minister for the Middle East Hamish Falconer for reassurance.

Other Jewish Labour activists have welcomed Labour’s stance, with one telling Jewish News the party “must show it is opposed to the policies of the far-right government in Israel.”