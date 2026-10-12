Netanyahu condemns horrific attack on Riyadh airport

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has joined widespread condemnation following a Houthi missile attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, which left at least 12 people dead and more than 300 injured.

Last Saturday’s attack was the deadliest on Saudi soil in over a decade and marks a sharp escalation in the Yemen conflict.

Riyadh backs the internationally recognised Yemeni government against the Iran-aligned Houthis, who seized large stretches of Red Sea coastline in a rapid advance last month.

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Netanyahu’s statement, in which he lamented the “horrific terrorist attack” on King Khalid International Airport, coincided with a further assault on Sunday evening targeting the same terminal, which has remained closed since Saturday’s strike.