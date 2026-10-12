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Netanyahu condemns horrific attack on Riyadh airport

Houthi missile attack on an international airport in Riyadh kills at least 12 people, and more than 300 others were injured

By JN Reporter October 12, 2026, 10:31 am Edit
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Video of Houthi attack on Riyadh airport
Video of Houthi attack on Riyadh airport

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has joined widespread condemnation following a Houthi missile attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, which left at least 12 people dead and more than 300 injured.

Last Saturday’s attack was the deadliest on Saudi soil in over a decade and marks a sharp escalation in the Yemen conflict.

Riyadh backs the internationally recognised Yemeni government against the Iran-aligned Houthis, who seized large stretches of Red Sea coastline in a rapid advance last month.

Netanyahu’s statement, in which he lamented the “horrific terrorist attack” on King Khalid International Airport, coincided with a further assault on Sunday evening targeting the same terminal, which has remained closed since Saturday’s strike.

Benjamin Netanyahu holds a pager during his speech while discussing Israel’s targeted attacks on Hezbollah.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the shocking terrorist attack at Riyadh airport,” Netanyahu said. “On behalf of the citizens of Israel, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of those murdered and wish the injured a full recovery.”

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“Terrorism targets innocent people and seeks to spread fear and instability. It must be confronted with determination,” he added. “Israel looks forward to a strong Middle East, one that stands united against threats, protects its people, and builds a future of security, cooperation and prosperity for all the peoples of the region.”

Israel and Saudi Arabia have some intelligence ties, but no diplomatic ties to speak of, with Riyadh maintaining that it will not normalise relations with Israel without a clear path to Palestinian statehood.
The dead in Saturday’s attack included four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals, a Palestinian, a US citizen, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian, and a Sudanese, Riyadh said in a statement.
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