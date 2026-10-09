New Green party disciplinary panel member said she was ‘naive’ for previously opposing Hamas

A Green member who has just been elected to sit on the party’s disciplinary committee has previously said that she was “naïve” to oppose Hamas and shared material referring to Israelis as “an army of international thieves and murderers”.

As revealed by the Daily Mail, Halima Brewer, who was elected to the Green Party’s disciplinary committee at its conference last weekend, has previously written on social media that “I used to oppose Hamas because I thought their strategy for freeing Palestine was counterproductive.

“I have dropped that naïve view and now think the only thing Palestinians have left is violent resistance against the bigger terrorist – the biggest of all now – Israel.”

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In another post, Brewer said: “I’m sorry, but it’s just plain hilarious that we’re still expected to hate Hamas after spending two years being shown exactly what it was that Hamas has been fighting.”

Brewer also shared a number of images, including one with a caption reading: “There is no country called ‘Israel’. There is only Palestine, which is currently occupied by an army of international thieves and murderers.”

In a biography on the Green party website, Brewer describes herself as having been “a champion – whenever possible for justice and freedom…for my adult life”. She described her belief that “we face 3 existential threats which are so woven together and intertwined that pulling the strings of one inevitably pulls the other 2. They are climate change, Justice (including Palestine, most urgently) and growing inequality.” She said she wanted to serve on the Green party’s disciplinary committee “because I think that is one way to serve justice and help the goals of the GP with clarity.”

Commenting on the posts, the Board of Deputies told the Mail: “These reported comments that endorse terrorism are deeply concerning and should be looked at by the police.

“They appear to be further evidence of what the antisemitic motion passed on Sunday shows the Greens have become: an extremist party with a platform of anti-Jewish racism.”

Last weekend, the Green party passed a highly controversial motion defining Zionism as racism, and specifically voting against an amendment designed to protect Jewish members who attend Synagogues and other Jewish institutions.

With respect to Brewer’s alleged posts, the Green party said: “’The posts highlighted do not reflect the views or the value of the Green Party.

“Where there are examples brought to our attention that do not fit in with the views of the Green Party, we look into them through our existing processes.”