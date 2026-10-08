New season, new shows: a play, a comedy night and a candlelit concert

When musical theatre student Amelia Kay appeared in a showcase of Jewish talent two years ago, little did she know that this would lead to a professional theatre role.

“I was asked to appear in one of the Jewish Drama Association of London’s debut showing of six short plays. Some months later my play’s director invited me to a press night,” says Amelia, 20, who is and studying for a BA in Musical Theatre at the Italia Conti theatre school. “And there I met someone who mentioned there was a read through of a play and asked if I would like to take part.”

That play was Painting with Water and, as a result of the read through, Amelia was offered one of the starring roles. The play is set in a care home where an elderly gentleman is living out his final days. A widower with no family or children, he encounters a young woman called Willow (played by Amelia) and this meeting upends his life. Written by America playwright Richard Banks, the 50-minute-long play has a cast of four and asks the question: what do you believe you leave behind if you have no family?

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Being shown as part of Lambeth Fringe this weekend, the play is billed as a sharp, intimate play about memory, control, regret, and the stories we tell ourselves at the end of life.

The starring role has meant Amelia juggling her full-time degree course with rehearsals for the performances. And it has made her even more determined than ever to achieve her goal, when she completes her BA, to work in the theatre world.

“I love the idea of sharing a story with an audience, whether it be telling stories on stage or on screen and through any medium, singing, poetry or the spoken word,” she says.

Painting With Water, 10 & 11 October, Bread and Roses Theatre. Tickets at breadandrosestheatre.com

Comedian Debra Tammer is hosting another of her sell out C&MP comedy nights at the events’ new home, The Stag in Belsize Park.

Debra, who has a large fanbase across both the UK and USA, is back in London after her acclaimed new show Extraordinary Alien won a host of four- and five-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Next week’s comedy night will be starring Shazia Mirza, Rob Copland, Zoe Brownstone, Catie Wilkins and Andrea Hubert with Debra as MC.

The C&MP comedy and music party nights are safe spaces for Jewish audiences. “I know how unpleasant it is to be at a comedy gig, and someone comes on and starts making antisemitic or hostile comments, which is why I am careful to pick comedians that I know and trust,” says Debra.

C&MP Comedy Night is on 15 October at The Stag. Tickets at ticketsource.com

Leonard Cohen fans can experience the musician’s work brought to life for the next two weekends in a candlelit concert at two historic London venues: Banqueting House and Southwark Cathedral. Surrounded by the warm glow of thousands of candles, a string quartet brings the unforgettable music, including Sisters Of Mercy, Everybody Knows, I’m Your Man and Hallellujah to life in a 60-minute concert.

Candlelight tribute to Leonard Cohen, various dates, Banqueting House Southwark Cathedral. Tickets at feverup.com