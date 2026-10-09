Polanski defeated in Holborn and St Pancras by-election

Zack Polanski has failed in his bid to win the Holborn and St Pancras by-election just days after his party passed a divisive motion branding Zionism as racism.

In a result that raised further questions about his future as Green Party leader, Polanski finished second to Labour’s candidate, Sagal Abdi-Wali, in the by-election to replace Sir Keir Starmer as MP in the north London seat.

Abdi-Wali received 12, 292 votes, while Polanski got 8. 928, giving her a majority of 3, 364.

Polanski skipped last Sunday’s Green Party conference, where members voted in favour of a Zionism Is Racism motion, to continue his campaign in Holborn and St Pancras.

Speaking to Sky News shortly before the result was declared, Polanski said he had no intention of quitting, and insisted he did not regret standing in the seat.

He said it was “an opportunity to present Green Party values.”

But a former Green leader suggested Polanski could face a threat to his leadership if he lost. Caroline Lucas, the three-time former Green Party leader who was its first MP, said people should “see what happens in the coming days and weeks” when asked about his future on BBC Newsnight.

The turnout of 38.76% in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election is lower than in some recent ones, including 47.62% at Gorton and Denton in February, which Hannah Spencer won for the Greens, taking the seat from Labour.

Once again, the Green campaign attempted to weaponise anger over the Gaza conflict. Campaign leaflets featured anti-Israel messaging.

In an ugly development, graffiti appeared across the borough branding the Labour candidate a supporter of “genocide”, attempting to exploit her support previously for ex-PM Starmer.

Camden Council leader Abdi-Wali was born in Somalia, and she arrived in the UK with her family as a child refugee in the early 1990s. Her family settled in Camden, where she grew up relying on local youth and community services.

She has close Jewish friends made in the local Labour Party, and has repeatedly refused to be drawn into a row over Israeli actions in Gaza, saying instead she backs a two-state solution.

The north London seat has been a Labour stronghold since its formation in 1983, held by Frank Dobson for 32 years and Sir Keir for 11.

Conceding defeat in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election, a Green Party spokesperson said: “It is clear now we will come a close second in this by-election.

“Taking the fight to Labour in one of its safest seats shows just how far the Greens have come.

“Voters want us to keep Labour’s feet to the fire on affordable housing, public ownership of water and the climate crisis.

“Greens will be there every single day, holding Labour to account and demanding the change people voted for.”

The turnout of 38.76% in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election is lower than in some recent ones, including 47.62% at Gorton and Denton in February, which Hannah Spencer won for the Greens, taking the seat from Labour.

The turnout in the Makerfield by-election in June was 58.7% as Andy Burnham returned to the Commons on his way to becoming Prime Minister, while it was 44.37% in Clacton in August as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage retained his seat.

A Green Party source said there are “ups and downs in politics” after former party leader Caroline Lucas criticised Zack Polanski for not voting on the anti-Zionist motion that has split the party.

“There are ups and downs in politics and when people are passionate they disagree in the heat of a campaign.

“We do things differently – unlike Labour who use anonymous sources and resort to factionalism,” the source said.

Another Green source said Mr Polanski had “energised this party and will continue to do so”.

They said: “We had over 1,000 activists on the ground today.

“Zack has shown he has energised this party and will continue to do so. He is not only putting key issues that voters care about on the agenda, but he is making a Labour government shift position as well.

“Labour have spent this whole election running scared of the Greens. This is just a taste of British politics between now and the next General Election.”

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