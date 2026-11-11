South Yorkshire Police says remarks do not amount to a recordable crime after footage of the incident circulates online

Police rule out crime after woman calls Jews ‘killers and psychopaths’ at Sheffield protest

South Yorkshire Police has ruled that no recordable crime was committed after a woman was filmed describing Jewish people as “killers and psychopaths” during a protest outside Sheffield Town Hall.

The force reached its decision after reviewing a report about the incident, which took place during a demonstration on Wednesday 4 November.

In correspondence seen by Jewish News, police said: “Having explored all the investigative opportunities available to us, based on what was reported, we have determined that the circumstances do not amount to a recordable crime.”

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The woman was filmed making the remarks in footage subsequently shared on social media by antisemitism watchdog account GnasherJew.

“Jews are the most hated people on Earth. Why? Because they are killers and psychopaths,” she said.

When asked “all Israelis?”, she replied: “90 percent!”

There was no apparent police intervention during the exchange, although it remains unclear whether officers witnessed the remarks.

The demonstration came amid a row over Sheffield City Council’s Labour-Green power-sharing agreement, following the Green Party’s adoption of a motion declaring Zionism a form of racism.

As previously reported by Jewish News, Sheffield Labour announced it was ending its power-sharing agreement with the Greens before reversing course and seeking to continue the arrangement.

The police decision comes days after Jewish News revealed details of a National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) document setting out a five-point plan to strengthen the policing of antisemitism across Britain.

The proposals called for a more consistent national response, including improved officer training and more assertive use of existing police powers.

The document acknowledged that existing legislation leaves room for different interpretations, potentially resulting in inconsistent enforcement.

“However, the current law leaves much open to interpretation based on context, which inevitably leads to inconsistency,” it stated.

South Yorkshire Police had previously declined to explain why officers had not apparently intervened during the exchange.

A spokesperson told Jewish News: “During protests, our priority is keeping people safe and maintaining public order while respecting the right to lawful protest.

“People also have the democratic right to express strongly held views but that right does not extend to criminal offences.

“There is absolutely no place for hate crime in South Yorkshire and where offences are committed, we will act robustly and pursue those responsible.”

The force subsequently recorded a hate incident after footage circulated online and submitted an intelligence report for review by relevant departments.

In its latest correspondence, police said the incident could be reconsidered if further evidence emerged.

“If we become aware of any further evidence, we will review it and then let you know if we intend to re-open our incident,” the force said.

Police added that incidents are monitored by relevant departments, including neighbourhood teams and intelligence analysts.

Jewish News has also contacted the NPCC for comment on the incident and its plans to strengthen the policing of antisemitism.

Do you recognise the woman pictured in this article? Email editorial@jewishnews.co.uk