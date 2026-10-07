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Samoan Prime Minister apologises for Nazi salute video

Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Schmidt was filmed performing the gesture and saying 'Heil Hitler' in 2007

By JN Reporter October 7, 2026, 11:12 am Edit
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Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Schmidt, pictured in 2023 (credit: US embassy in New Zealand)
Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Schmidt, pictured in 2023 (credit: US embassy in New Zealand)

The Prime Minister of Samoa has apologised after footage emerged of him performing a Nazi salute while saying “Heil Hitler”, releasing a statement saying that he rejects “Nazism, antisemitism, racism and all forms of political extremism.”

Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Schmidt, the Prime Minister of the Pacific Island state, issued the statement after a local paper, the Samoa Observer, published a story relating to the incident, which took place at a Schmidt family reunion in 2007.

“I have been made aware of historical video footage reported in the media relating to a private family gathering in Savai’i in 2007”, Schmidt’s statement, published on Tuesday on social media, said.

“The footage shows me using the words ‘Heil Hitler’ and participating in a gesture associated with Nazi Germany in a private family gathering – not intended for the public. Whatever the context or intention at that gathering twenty years ago, I recognise that those words and gesture were inappropriate and capable of causing offence and hurt and I apologise for using them.

“I reject Nazism, antisemitism, racism and all forms of political extremism. They do not reflect my personal beliefs, nor the values of the Government or people of Samoa as in the public record of statements I made since becoming Prime Minister.”

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Samoa, which has a population of approximately 220,000 people, was a German colony in the early 20th century, and Schmidt has both German and Samoan heritage.

Despite the incident, Schmidt, who became Prime Minister last year, is a strong supporter of Israel, opening an embassy in Jerusalem last year. A devout Christian Zionist, he was also sworn into office wearing a tallit, the Jewish prayer shawl.

“Samoa is a constitutional democracy founded upon respect for human dignity, the rule of law, Parliament, our courts, our traditional institutions and freedom of expression”, Schmidt’s statement continued.

“My government remains committed to those principles…I respect that those of us who hold public office, and where criticism is justified, we must be prepared to listen and take responsibility.”

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