Swedish government unanimously approves constitutional ban on Holocaust denial
Yad Vashem hails 'important step' in making denial a criminal offence from 1 January 2027
The Swedish Government this week has formally moved to criminalise holocaust denial, taking a big step to fight against rising antisemitic tensions.
Sweden’s Freedom of the Press Act and Fundamental Law on Freedom of Expression, the newly enacted legislation — set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, classes holocaust denial as incitement against an ethnic group, as Swedish lawmakers unanimously approved the legislation in a final vote this week. Breach of the new law could lead to potentially up to two years in prison.
The Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem said on Thursday that Sweden had taken an “important step” in criminalizing Holocaust denial under its constitution.
“Holocaust denial and distortion not only falsify history—they contribute to the spread of antisemitism and desecrate the memory of the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators,” wrote Yad Vashem in a statement sent to JNS. “There must be no tolerance for attempts to erase, minimize or distort the crimes of the Holocaust.”
Sweden has seen a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents since the start of the war in Gaza.
In one incident, controversial Swedish artist Dan Park — whose work has repeatedly drawn accusations of racism — sparked outrage among the country’s Jewish community and political figures after displaying a sign reading “Jew-Free Zone” inside a Star of David outside a shoe store in Stockholm, the country’s capital.
The Swedish government is hoping that the new law will help crack down on post October 7th antisemitism, creating a safer environment for the Jewish community to live peacefully.
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