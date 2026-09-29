UK and allies could impose further sanctions if Israel shuts British consulate in Jerusalem

Israel could face further sanctions from the UK and other international allies if Benjamin Netanyahu’s government follows through on its threat to close the British consulate in East Jerusalem on October 8, Jewish News has learned.

Earlier this month, Israel announced retaliatory countermeasures against the UK after Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband imposed sweeping sanctions over illegal West Bank settlements. Jewish communal leaders had warned ahead of the sanctions announcement that one of the consequences would be to boost Netanyahu’s chances in the polls.

These measures included setting an October 8 deadline for the closure of the British consulate general in East Jerusalem and revoking diplomatic status for its staff.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Miliband confirmed earlier this week that Britain would explore “every avenue” to retain its presence in Jerusalem.

The consulate, which dates back to 1838, is separate from the UK embassy based in Tel Aviv.

The consul general reports directly to the Foreign Office and leads a team with a distinct diplomatic role, covering Jerusalem, the rest of the West Bank, and Gaza.

Jewish News understands the UK has engaged in talks with foreign ministers about further coordinated action against Israel if it proceeds with shutting the consulate.

Miliband also confirmed at a Labour Friends of Palestine event at party conference on Tuesday that he has no intention of retreating on his sanction plan. Jewish communal leaders had warned ahead of the sanctions announcement that one of the consequences would be to boost Netanyahu’s chances in the polls.

But sources have now confirmed to Jewish News that a central consideration for the UK is to ensure that any possible retaliatory action does not hand Netanyahu a “propaganda coup” just weeks before the Israeli elections on 27 October.

By setting the eviction date so close to the Israeli elections, there is clear potential for Netanyahu to exploit any confrontation with the UK government for electoral advantage.

This factor now dominates UK thinking as it weighs its own retaliatory measures.

One government insider said the UK was “carefully considering” its response to avoid any “propaganda coup” for Netanyahu.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Miliband said the Israeli government’s position “doesn’t help anyone”, and added: “Morally, it’s completely the wrong thing for them to do. That is 100% right.”

Pressed on whether Israel could physically force Britain out, Miliband responded: “I’m going to be circumspect in what I say about this, but we’re looking at all our options.”

The Foreign Secretary described the UK’s continued presence in Jerusalem as “very, very important”.

Communal sources also voiced concerns to Jewish News about the escalating confrontation between the UK and Israel and its impact on British Jews.

They conceded that while Israel provides the UK with important security protection against global terror threats, the value of intelligence Britain shares with Israel should not be underestimated, both diplomatically and in terms of security.

Israel also relies on London as a critical, strategic financial hub for accessing international capital markets.

London plays a vital gateway role for these transactions, especially following recent geopolitical disruptions in the European Union.