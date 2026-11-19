United Synagogue appoints interim chief executive
'Excited and humbled' David Collins will take up post in 2027 following recent announcement that Jo Grose will step down
The Trustees of the United Synagogue have appointed David Collins as the charity’s interim chief executive, taking up his new role in January 2027.
Collins has worked for the US for twenty years and is currently both its chief operating officer and deputy chief executive. He succeeds Jo Grose, who is stepping down after four years in post to become co-chief executive of the Wohl Legacy.
He joined the charity in 2006 as a Tribe fieldworker and has held eight roles including leading Tribe, the United Synagogue’s young people’s department and chief programmes officer overseeing the work of US Chesed, education and events, Young US and Tribe.
Saul Taylor, President of the United Synagogue, said: “I am delighted that David Collins has stepped up to the role of interim chief executive. David is hugely valued across the United Synagogue, and his vast knowledge, experience and commitment to our charity make him ideally placed to take on this important role during the interim period. We are incredibly fortunate to have someone of David’s calibre within our team already and I am very grateful he is willing to step up. I have every confidence that he will do a fantastic job during this period.”
Responding, Collins said: “I am both excited and humbled to be taking on the leadership of the United Synagogue during this interim period. We are a charity with an extraordinary history and a profound responsibility to support and strengthen Jewish life across the UK. I look forward to working with our communities, rabbinic teams, staff and lay leaders to build on our strengths, embrace new opportunities and ensure the United Synagogue continues to thrive.”
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