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Former Hamas hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel celebrate birth of granddaughter

The couple’s daughter, who delayed her wedding until her father was freed from Gaza, has welcomed a baby girl

By Annabel Sinclair November 2, 2026, 3:48 pm Edit
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Former Hamas hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel share a tender moment with their newborn granddaughter. (Photo: StandWithUs)
Former Hamas hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel share a tender moment with their newborn granddaughter. (Photo: StandWithUs)

Former Hamas hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel have welcomed a new granddaughter, marking another happy milestone for a family heavily impacted by the 7 October attacks.

The couple were pictured smiling as they held the new-born baby, whose mother, Shir, had postponed her wedding until her father returned from captivity in Gaza.

The photograph was shared by Israel advocacy group StandwithUs, which congratulated the arrival of their newest grandchild.

“From darkness to new life. Mazel tov to the Siegel family,” the organisation wrote.

Keith and Aviva were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza during the Hamas-led attacks on 7 October 2023.

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Aviva was released after 51 days, but Keith remained in Gaza for 484 days before finally returning home on 1 February 2025.

Their daughter Shir became engaged to Yuval Bar-On just weeks before the attacks but was determined not to marry without both her parents present.

The couple eventually tied the knot in August 2025, six months after Keith’s release.

Sharing a photograph from beneath the chuppah, Shir wrote: “My wish came true.”

The birth comes as Keith and Aviva continue rebuilding their lives following the ordeal.

Speaking at Limmud Festival in Birmingham last December, Keith recalled how thinking about his loved ones had helped him endure captivity, describing how he would close his eyes and picture their faces.

“Our connection as people gave me strength,” he told the audience.

Aviva also spoke about the importance of hope and the support of the Jewish community.

“We have to keep hope,” she told the audience. “That’s what gives us strength. That togetherness matters to us as Jews.”

The couple now live in northern Israel, close to their daughters and grandchildren, after leaving their home in Kfar Aza.

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